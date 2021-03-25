Jada Stinson has 16 pts, Puerto Rico wins Centrobasket Women’s Championship opener

EL SALVADOR (KAIT) - A Red Wolf is shining on the international stage.
Arkansas State guard Jada Stinson had 16 points, 3 rebounds, 3 assists, and 1 steal Wednesday night. Puerto Rico beat the US Virgin Islands 73-69 in the opening game of the Centrobasket Women’s Championship.
Stinson earned a Puerto Rico national team nod after leading the Red Wolves in scoring and assists in the 2020-21 season. She averaged 12.6 points per game. Stinson shot 37.1 percent from the field and 30.4 percent from three-point range.
Puerto Rico’s next game is Thursday night vs. the Dominican Republic.
