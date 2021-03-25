Jonesboro receives $60,000 to help with Veterans Village

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -The city of Jonesboro received a donation to further help with the Veterans Village in the city.
In a Facebook post, city officials said the city received a $60,000 donation.
The City of Jonesboro’s Residential Housing and Healthcare Facilities Board contributed to the donation.
Mayor Harold Copenhaver said he’s received calls from several cities and other states from officials who want to visit Jonesboro to learn how to build their own Veterans Village.
Grants Director Regina Burkett spent Wednesday in Little Rock, visiting the Arkansas Department of Finance Administration.
The department initially gave the city $100,000 to help them get the Veterans Village started.
It’s not the first donation the village has received to help veterans in the area.
In January, the Arkansas Attorney General’s Office donated $250,000 to help.
In October 2020, the Sunderland Foundation also contributed $100,000 to help with an Outreach Center for veterans at the village.
