Lyon guard Jade Giron named to WBCA All-American Team

Lyon College women’s basketball senior guard Jade Giron added another postseason award to her resume as she became the first player in program history to be named to the Women’s Basketball Coaches Association (WBCA) All-America Team.
Giron, who was named as the American Midwest Conference Player and Defensive Player of the Year, led the Scots with an 18.4 points per game average this season. She also led the team with 104 assists and 39 steals. Giron averaged 8.7 rebounds per game, which was second on the team.
Giron led the Scots to a 15-2 record overall and a 10-1 mark in the AMC. The Scots won both the AMC Regular-Season and Championship titles this season and won two games in the NAIA National Championship for the first time in program history.
