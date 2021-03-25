March 25: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Thursday, March 25. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
We are waking up to some showers and thunderstorms this morning.
Depending on what time the rain ends and how the atmosphere bounces back, strong to severe storms are possible by the afternoon.
These will be capable of all types of severe weather, although wind and hail look the most likely.
The greatest risk of severe weather will be along and east of Crowley’s Ridge.
Meteorologist Aaron Castleberry has your forecast.
News Headlines
Stay Weather Aware: The Region 8 StormTEAM is keeping a close watch on the possibility of severe storms today.
Meanwhile, as another storm system approaches, people in one Jonesboro neighborhood say the city isn’t doing enough to keep their homes from flooding.
After 16 years of community service, a Region 8 county judge is stepping down.
Jurnee Taylor and Adam Jones will have those stories and more.
