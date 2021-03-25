Motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in crash

STONE COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A motorcyclist died and his passenger suffered serious injuries when their Harley Davidson collided with another vehicle.
Arkansas State Police reported the crash happened at 5:48 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, on Herpel Road in rural Stone County.
Blake Brown, 25, of Mountain View was traveling east when a northbound 1994 Ford backed onto the roadway from a private drive.
According to the preliminary fatal crash report, Brown was unable to maintain control of his 2009 Harley Davidson motorcycle and collided with the side of the Ford.
Brown was killed in the crash.
His passenger, 27-year-old Haley Amico of Mountain View, was taken to UAMS in Little Rock for treatment of her injuries.
