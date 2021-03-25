Musselman talks Razorbacks & Sweet 16 Wednesday in Indianapolis

The 3 seed Razorbacks aren’t taking 15 seed Oral Roberts lightly. “You know, we have great respect for Oral Roberts, they played us really well at our place,” Musselman said. “They’re a way better team, we’re a drastically different team. The way that we’re preparing and watching film and hitting the practice floor. We’re not going to win the game unless we bring our A+ game. It’s not going to happen. If we play our B game or C game, we will be in our beds in Northwest Arkansas by early Sunday morning. So no, we have to play great basketball in order to win, just as any team. Any team from here on out, if you’re going to get to the Elite Eight, you better play really well.”