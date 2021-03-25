Musselman talks Razorbacks & Sweet 16 Wednesday in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (KAIT) - The countdown continues towards the Sweet 16. Arkansas head men’s basketball coach Eric Musselman held a zoom press conference Wednesday in Indianapolis.
The 3 seed Razorbacks aren’t taking 15 seed Oral Roberts lightly. “You know, we have great respect for Oral Roberts, they played us really well at our place,” Musselman said. “They’re a way better team, we’re a drastically different team. The way that we’re preparing and watching film and hitting the practice floor. We’re not going to win the game unless we bring our A+ game. It’s not going to happen. If we play our B game or C game, we will be in our beds in Northwest Arkansas by early Sunday morning. So no, we have to play great basketball in order to win, just as any team. Any team from here on out, if you’re going to get to the Elite Eight, you better play really well.”
Arkansas is facing Oral Roberts for the 2nd time this season. The Hogs beat the Golden Eagles 87-76 on December 20th in Fayetteville. They’ll meet again at Bankers Life Fieldhouse. The Sweet 16 matchup tips Saturday at 6:25pm on TBS.
