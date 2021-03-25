Paragould native Braxton Burnside nearing Razorback record

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - A Region 8 Razorback remains among the national leaders in softball.
Braxton Burnside hit her 16th home run of the season on Wednesday. The Paragould native leads the SEC in that category, it’s also good for 2nd in the nation.
She’s one round tripper away from tying the Razorback record for most home runs in a season. Nicole Shroeder hit 17 HRs in 2017. Burnside is tied atop the conference with 37 RBI, she’s 4th nationally in that stat.
#15 Arkansas is 25-3 this season and perfect in SEC play.The first place Hogs host Mississippi State Friday at six.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.