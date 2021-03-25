Police investigating couple found dead in home

Police are investigating the case of a Jonesboro couple found dead in their home. (Source: Jonesboro Police Dept.)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 25, 2021 at 9:28 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 9:31 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Police are investigating the case of a Jonesboro couple found dead in their home.

According to a news release from the Jonesboro Police Department, the victims’ son flagged down an officer around 7 p.m. Wednesday, March 24, near Turtle Creek Road.

The man said he went to check on his mother and father-in-law when he found them dead in their home of apparent gunshot wounds.

Region 8 News will continue to track this story and provide updates as they become available.

