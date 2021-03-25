Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new courthouse

Mayor Marco McClendon, Judge Thorne, and city council members all took part in the ribbon-cutting ceremony. (Source: KAIT)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 24, 2021 at 8:42 PM CDT - Updated March 24 at 8:42 PM

WEST MEMPHIS, Ark. (KAIT) -A ribbon-cutting ceremony took place Wednesday to usher in the new district courthouse in West Memphis.

In a Facebook post, city officials said the new courthouse contains:

  • a larger courtroom
  • larger secure holding cells and transportation areas
  • a judge’s chamber, jury rooms
  • public counters
  • administrative offices
  • over 4,000 square feet of additional filing storage space.

Mayor Marco McClendon, Judge Thorne, and city council members all participated in the ceremony.

The new courthouse was built in partnership with the P3 Group and CORE Construction Inc.

