Tickets on sale Monday for Memphis In May World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Organizers of the 2021 Memphis in May International Festival announced tickets for the World Championship Barbecue Cooking Contest are on sale starting Monday.
The festival is back this year after the pandemic canceled 2020 events, but organizers had to make changes to accommodate COVID-19 restrictions.
Tickets for WCBCC go on sale Monday at 10 a.m. at www.memphisinmay.org. Organizers say they expect tickets to sell out fast because of capacity restrictions. Tickets will not be available at the gate.
MIM says the Shelby County Health Department gave approval for the WCBCC and the Great American River Run to take place with modifications.
The events will be smaller and meet or exceed all guidelines and health mandates outlined by the Shelby County Health Department.
“We’re excited to be back in Tom Lee Park even though the World Championship will be somewhat muted,” said James Holt, President & CEO, Memphis in May International Festival. “We’ve made significant changes and downsizing so we can safely produce our two events for all involved. We’re back and we couldn’t be happier.”
WCBCC is May 12 through 15. Fewer teams will be allowed to participate and fewer people will be able to attend. Temperature screenings, face masks, social distancing and other safety protocols will be required.
The Great American River Run is Saturday, May 29 and registration is now open. Changes include limited capacity, staggering start times, no gathering before or after the race, temperature screenings, face masks when not running and other safety protocols.
The Beale Street Music Festival and the international Salute to Ghana are rescheduled for March 2022.
