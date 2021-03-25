3-vehicle crash blocks traffic on Johnson Avenue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Fire and police crews responded to a crash on Red Wolf Boulevard and Johnson Avenue.
According to Jonesboro police, crews got a call about a 3-vehicle crash around 4:10 p.m. Thursday.
Police believe a van crossed over four lanes of traffic, causing the crash.
Fortunately, no injuries have been reported.
Our weather cam on top of Centennial Bank Stadium shows crews working at the intersection where drivers from Johnson Avenue turn left onto Red Wolf.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.