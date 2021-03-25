1 Year Later: Construction underway on Kirkland’s

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a year after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Kirkland’s is hard at work on a makeover.
On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the store on East Highland Drive before crossing the road and cutting through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek.
In July, the company announced it would rebuild and reopen the store. At the time, a spokesperson said they hoped to reopen by November or December.
But, that did not come to pass.
Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate, which secured the deal to bring Kirkland’s to Jonesboro in 2012, announced on March 25, 2021, that “construction is well underway on a brand new store in the exact same location.”
The developers said in a social media post it would not be too long before customers would be filling their homes with a “little happiness from Kirkland’s.”
