1 Year Later: Construction underway on Kirkland’s

1 Year Later: Construction underway on Kirkland’s
Tornado Damage in Jonesboro (Source: Laura Mueller)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 25, 2021 at 8:29 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 8:29 AM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Nearly a year after a tornado destroyed its Jonesboro store, Kirkland’s is hard at work on a makeover.

On March 28, 2020, an EF-3 tornado tore through the store on East Highland Drive before crossing the road and cutting through the heart of The Mall at Turtle Creek.

Kirkland's in Jonesboro sustained severe damage during the storm.
Kirkland's in Jonesboro sustained severe damage during the storm. (Source: KAIT)

In July, the company announced it would rebuild and reopen the store. At the time, a spokesperson said they hoped to reopen by November or December.

But, that did not come to pass.

Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate, which secured the deal to bring Kirkland’s to Jonesboro in 2012, announced on March 25, 2021, that “construction is well underway on a brand new store in the exact same location.”

The developers said in a social media post it would not be too long before customers would be filling their homes with a “little happiness from Kirkland’s.”

⚠️ HB “Rebuilding Jonesboro" Construction Update :: It is hard to believe that it has been almost one year since an F-3...

Posted by Haag Brown Commercial Real Estate and Development on Thursday, March 25, 2021

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.