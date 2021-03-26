Arkansas’ active virus cases drop, 11 new deaths reported

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The active Arkansas COVID-19 case count continues to drop as the state reported 11 new deaths from the coronavirus that causes it.
On Thursday, the Department of Health said the number of the state’s active cases, meaning ones that don’t include people who have died or recovered from the virus, dropped by 33 to 2,095.
The state’s COVID-19 deaths increased by 11 to 5,571. The state’s overall COVID-19 cases rose by 334 to 329,511 for the year-old pandemic.
Arkansas COVID-19 hospitalizations rose by nine to 181. The department says nearly 29,000 additional COVID-19 vaccine doses were administered.
