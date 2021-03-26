Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman appeared on GMA3 on Friday

INDIANAPOLIS (KAIT) - The Razorbacks return to prominence is one of the big stories in March Madness.
Arkansas got some more national attention on Friday. Head coach Eric Musselman was on Good Morning America. Fittingly, Hog alum and West Memphis native T.J. Holmes was one of the hosts that interviewed him. Arkansas is in the Sweet 16 for the first time since 1996.
“We’re kinda known as an offensive team,” Musselman said. “But we try to take pride at the defensive side of the ball too. But I think the biggest thing is we’ve come together as a unit. We understand that we need each other, we don’t necessarily rely on just one player. And I think that’s helped us throughout the course of the season. And then we’ve gotten better, when you look at our record the last 15 games of the season. We are as hot as any team in the country, and we’ve carried that momentum into the NCAA Tournament.”
Arkansas faces Oral Roberts Saturday in the Sweet 16. Tipoff is at 6:25pm on TBS.
