Arkansas State/Illinois State baseball series altered because of weather

Forecasted inclement weather in Normal, Illinois, has forced first pitch of Arkansas State’s baseball game Saturday at Illinois State to be moved up to 3 p.m. CT at Duffy Bass Field.
Originally slated for 5 p.m., expected rain later Saturday forced the schedule adjustment. Game three of the series is still slated for 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+.
Game three of the series is still slated for 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+.
