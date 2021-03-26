Arkansas State/Illinois State baseball series altered because of weather

Arkansas State/Illinois State baseball series altered because of weather
By Caleb Garner - Arkansas State Athletics | March 26, 2021 at 5:01 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 5:01 PM

Forecasted inclement weather in Normal, Illinois, has forced first pitch of Arkansas State’s baseball game Saturday at Illinois State to be moved up to 3 p.m. CT at Duffy Bass Field.

Originally slated for 5 p.m., expected rain later Saturday forced the schedule adjustment. Game three of the series is still slated for 1 p.m. Sunday on ESPN+.

For the latest on A-State Baseball, follow the team by liking Arkansas State Baseball on Facebook, as well as following the team on Twitter (@AStateBaseball) and Instagram (astatebaseball).

Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.