Bono to fix damaged city streets

BONO, Ark. (KAIT) - Linda Drive and Lenford Drive have extensive damage due to the February snowstorm, according to Mayor Danny Shaw.
Both streets, which run through a neighborhood, were deemed impassible by the mayor.
In a special council meeting, costs were discussed to fix the two streets, along with who would do the job.
The Bono City Council passed two resolutions with a unanimous vote to use the one-cent sales tax to fund the repairs of both streets.
“I think that should take care of the problem,” said Mayor Shaw. “If it’s done properly, it will be as good as it would’ve ever been if it never happened.”
The mayor says that several residents have complained about their vehicles getting damaged going across the bad spots on the streets.
He hopes to have the job done as soon as possible – weather permitting.
