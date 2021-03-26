Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 26 at 4:37 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:00 p.m., Friday, March 26, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 329,695 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 258,881 confirmed cases
    • 70,814 probable cases
  • 322,008 recoveries
  • 2,061 active cases
    • 1,370 confirmed active cases
    • 691 probable active cases
  • 5,583 total deaths
    • 4,452 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,131 deaths among probable cases
  • 181 currently hospitalized
    • 79 in ICU
    • 38 on ventilators
  • 3,354,446 people total have been tested
    • 9.1% positive PCR tests
    • 16.2% positive antigen tests
  • 3,011,791 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Friday, March 26:

  1. Pulaski: 22
  2. Benton: 16
  3. Miller: 14
  4. Faulkner: 13
  5. Washington: 12

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,054 61 2,894 99 19,969
Clay 1,721 6 1,666 49 17,569
Cleburne 1,937 18 1,847 71 21,812
Craighead 13,048 62 12,812 173 115,242
Crittenden 5,851 36 5,718 95 40,560
Cross 1,916 5 1,862 49 16,047
Greene 5,995 29 5,891 74 46,715
Independence 3,709 16 3,573 120 40,292
Jackson 3,203 8 3,156 38 26,335
Lawrence 2,064 2 2,020 42 14,722
Mississippi 5,738 28 5,604 106 39,869
Poinsett 3,111 16 3,019 76 26,548
Randolph 2,049 7 1,995 47 19,341
St. Francis 3,500 23 3,436 41 30,092
Sharp 1,547 4 1,498 45 16,866
Stone 982 4 949 29 11,590
White 7,779 63 7,599 115 51,677
Woodruff 632 5 615 12 8,330

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

