Indy Health Care Insurance closing, beneficiaries to find new coverage

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Insurance Department announced it is managing the closure of Indy Health Insurance Company.
Indy Health, which provided Medicare Part D coverage plans, is closing following significant unfavorable claims development, according to the insurance department.
IHIC officially stopped offering Medicare Part D drug plans to its beneficiaries on Tuesday.
If your plan with Indy Health ended, you’ve been temporarily enrolled in another Medicare Part D program, LI-NET, and will need to choose a new plan.
Brittney Johnson with Woodsprings Pharmacy said they’ve received several calls asking how to choose a new plan.
“We always encourage you to check with your pharmacy,” said Johnson. “We’re the ones who know about your medicines and we know about those plans and so for our patients, we offer to help look at those plans, help them figure out what’s going to be covered.”
IHIC beneficiaries will have temporary coverage through the LI-NET program until July 31 but will need to choose another program by that time.
All of the Medicare Part D plans are listed at medicare.gov.
You can also call 1-800-MEDICARE or your local pharmacy for more guidance.
