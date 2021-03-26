KangaZoo exhibit coming to the Memphis Zoo

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis Zoo is bringing some of Australia to the Bluff City with a new exhibit.
There is no need to book a flight to the Outback or brave a journey to the Bush to get a look at Australia’s most popular animal: The kangaroo.
“We’ve got some red kangaroos here for the public to come in and kind of mingle with,” said Matt Thompson, deputy dDirector of the Memphis Zoo. “As you come into the exhibit one of the things, you’ll notice is that the kangaroos are free ranging.”
At the Memphis Zoo’s new KangaZoo exhibit, visitors can see kangaroos up close and personal without a fence as long as they stay on the designated pathway.
More than a dozen kangaroos are roaming around the exhibit, babies and adults.
“These animals are privately owned. They’re on loan to us. They’re animals that are very used to people. They’re new to us and they’re still settling in here,” said Thompson.
A zoo guide will accompany visitors through the exhibit, which is now open. It costs $4 for members and $5 for non-members.
“The whole idea is for you to be able to learn a little bit about Australian animals - specifically kangaroos - and also hopefully be able to interact a little bit with the animals,” said Thompson.
By the looks of the lines forming outside of the zoo Friday, there is a good chance the new exhibit could gain some popularity as weather warms up.
