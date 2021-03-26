March 26: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Friday, March 26. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
Friday is looking nice and sunny with highs in the mid and upper 60s.
Saturday we will see a big surge of warm air with highs in the mid and upper 70s, but that warm air should fuel some storms in the evening hours.
We currently have a LOW risk of severe weather on Saturday evening, but may need to bump that up as we get closer.
News Headlines
This winter’s weather took a heavy toll on the streets of one Region 8 town, now city leaders are doing what they can to fix them.
A pesky rodent may be to blame for flooding issues in one part of Craighead County.
At least five people are dead after tornadoes ripped a path of devastation across Alabama and Georgia early Friday morning.
