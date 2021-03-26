One injured in Greene Co. crash

OAK GROVE HEIGHTS, Ark. (KAIT) - A person was taken to a Paragould hospital Thursday afternoon after a one-vehicle crash north of Oak Grove Heights, according to Greene County Sheriff Steve Franks.
Emergency crews responded to the crash on Highway 135 around 3:30 p.m. Thursday.
Franks said the vehicle was going south on Highway 135, when it crossed the center line, went through oncoming traffic and struck a nearby utility pole.
Firefighters had to work to get the door to the vehicle open to get the person out, Franks said.
