Pocahontas funeral home employee celebrates 60 years of service

POCAHONTAS, Ark. (KAIT) - While many of us don’t even work 60 years in our lifetimes, one Pocahontas man has worked 60 years, all at the same company.
McNabb Funeral Home celebrated the 60th anniversary of Marvin Oaks’ employment Friday afternoon.
The funeral home offered snacks and refreshments and even gave Oaks a few gifts. All to honor the employee who manager Clyde Hackworth says is the hardest worker he has ever known.
”We’ve had people say ‘why in the world is he mowing when it’s 110 degrees?’ Marvin does what Marvin wants to do,” Hackworth said. “He can do so much and take care of us and the building and everything we have.”
Oaks credits the family atmosphere McNabb Funeral Homes has as the main reason he has worked there a vast majority of his life. Since the funeral home is a family business, he’s known third-generation owner and president Hank McNabb since McNabb was a baby.
“I used to follow him around when he was mowing the lawn,” McNabb said. “I started working when I was around 10 or 11 years of age, and my father made us work.”
Family and friends attended the celebration, including Oaks’ sister, who flew in from Texas.
“It means a lot,” Oaks said. “It sure do. It means a whole bunch.”
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.