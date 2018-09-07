Saturday Brings Another Chance of Storms

I’m sick of it too, but another severe threat arrives on Saturday. Hopefully, we’ll keep our streak of little to no severe weather going. After a few morning storms along I-40, the atmosphere will start to become unstable thanks to sunshine. As we head into the afternoon, a few storms are possible. Heavy rain, lightning, hail, and wind are all threats. The later it gets the more storms pop-up. We can’t rule out a tornado warning or two, but hail and wind are the main threats. Stay weather aware, and hopefully, we’ll be severe free once again. Sunshine returns on Sunday and Monday though temperatures are a little cool. Tuesday may be our last warm day before winter-like air arrives for the start of April. A frost and freeze are possible Thursday and Friday mornings.