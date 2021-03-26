Starbucks bringing ‘innovative prototype’ to Jonesboro

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Starbucks wants to make it easier for Jonesboro motorists to pull up, get a cup of Joe and go.
Haag Brown Real Estate and Development announced this week that Starbucks will build a new, free-standing drive-through-only store beside Fat City Grill.
The coffee shop will be located at the corner of Highway 49 North (East Johnson Avenue) and Airport Road.
“This site sits at the market’s only true signalized intersection until the Farvill Curve and is the most strategic location in the area for drive-through coffee,” said Joshua Brown, Haag Brown Development principal.
He said Starbucks will implement its newest drive-through concept featuring a walk-up window and outdoor seating.
“We are pretty excited that one of the largest corporations in the world is building their most innovative prototype for drive-through-only stores here in Jonesboro,” Brown said.
Construction on the project is set to begin soon, he concluded.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.