Area airports receive COVID-19 related funding

$1.4M in federal grants for AR airports
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 26, 2021 at 7:10 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 7:53 PM

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - At least six area airports in Region 8 received funding to help with offsetting costs and maintain jobs as a result of COVID-19, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.

The airports were among 24 airports and airfields in the state to receive nearly $1.4 million in federal grants as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was approved by Congress in Dec. 2020.

The area airports to receive funding include:

  • West Memphis Municipal - $23,000 to the city of West Memphis.
  • Batesville Regional - $23,000 to Batesville Regional Airport.
  • Baxter County Airport - $23,000 to Baxter County.
  • Pocahontas Municipal - $13,000 to the city of Pocahontas.
  • Melbourne Municipal - John E. Miller Field - $13,000 to the city of Melbourne.
  • Corning Municipal - $13,000 to the city of Corning.

Overall, officials said airports have received nearly $10 million in funding from the federal Department of Transportation since the grant program began, with a June 30 deadline to apply.

