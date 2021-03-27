Area airports receive COVID-19 related funding

WASHINGTON (KAIT) - At least six area airports in Region 8 received funding to help with offsetting costs and maintain jobs as a result of COVID-19, the state’s congressional delegation said Friday.
The airports were among 24 airports and airfields in the state to receive nearly $1.4 million in federal grants as part of the Coronavirus Relief and Response Supplemental Appropriations Act, which was approved by Congress in Dec. 2020.
The area airports to receive funding include:
- West Memphis Municipal - $23,000 to the city of West Memphis.
- Batesville Regional - $23,000 to Batesville Regional Airport.
- Baxter County Airport - $23,000 to Baxter County.
- Pocahontas Municipal - $13,000 to the city of Pocahontas.
- Melbourne Municipal - John E. Miller Field - $13,000 to the city of Melbourne.
- Corning Municipal - $13,000 to the city of Corning.
Overall, officials said airports have received nearly $10 million in funding from the federal Department of Transportation since the grant program began, with a June 30 deadline to apply.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.