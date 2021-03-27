Arkansas State baseball falls in series opener at Illinois State

On Friday evening at Duffy Bass Field, Arkansas State baseball dropped the first game of a three-game non-conference series at Illinois State, 6-3.
The Redbirds (6-13) out-hit the Red Wolves (4-13) 12 to 7 and benefitted from three A-State errors in the contest. Tyler Duncan led A-State offensively with two hits – his fourth multi-hit performance in five games.
Max Charlton took the loss for A-State, tossing 2.0 innings in the start and allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Tyler Jeans relieved Charlton and kept it close with a career-long 4.1 innings, giving up a pair of unearned runs on four hits with a career-best five strikeouts. Jack Jumper closed out on the mound for the Red Wolves with 1.2 scoreless innings.
Colton Johnson pitched 6.1 innings in the start for Illinois State, giving up three runs on seven hits with five strikeouts to earn the win. Erik Kubiatowicz tossed 1.2 innings to set up Derek Salata’s save in the ninth. Jordan Libman led all players with three hits, while Tyson Hays and Gunner Peterson notched a pair of knocks.
A-State plated its first run in the first when Duncan drove a double to the wall, scoring Ben Klutts to make it 1-0. The Redbirds then responded in the bottom half of the inning on an RBI single by Ryan Cermak.
Illinois State added another run in the second on a sac fly by Aidan Huggins before plating two in the third on RBI singles by Jones and Peterson. An RBI base hit by Libman in the sixth then made it 5-1.
The Red Wolves picked up two runs in the seventh on a pair of bases-loaded free passes. First, Liam Hicks coaxed a walk to drive in Jaylon Deshazier before Blake McCutchen scored when Klutts was hit by a pitch, making it 5-3. Illinois State added its final run in the bottom of the inning when Nick Gile scored on a wild pitch.
The Red Wolves return to action at 3 p.m. CT Saturday for game two of the series. First pitch was originally scheduled for 5 p.m., but forecasted rain showers later in the day forced the time change. The radio broadcast can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket.
