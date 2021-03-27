Arkansas State baseball falls in series opener at Illinois State

Max Charlton took the loss for A-State, tossing 2.0 innings in the start and allowing four runs (three earned) on seven hits. Tyler Jeans relieved Charlton and kept it close with a career-long 4.1 innings, giving up a pair of unearned runs on four hits with a career-best five strikeouts. Jack Jumper closed out on the mound for the Red Wolves with 1.2 scoreless innings.