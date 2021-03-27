Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19
COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 27 at 4:30 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 4:20 p.m., Saturday, March 27, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 329,860 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,004 confirmed cases
    • 70,856 probable cases
  • 322,195 recoveries
  • 2,032 active cases
    • 1,370 confirmed active cases
    • 662 probable active cases
  • 5,590 total deaths
    • 4,459 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,131 deaths among probable cases
  • 176 currently hospitalized
    • 71 in ICU
    • 32 on ventilators
  • 3,359,193 people total have been tested
    • 9.1% positive PCR tests
    • 16.2% positive antigen tests
  • 3,016,370people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, March 27:

  1. Benton: 27
  2. Pulaski: 26
  3. Washington: 16
  4. Hot Spring: 10
  5. Saline: 9

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,059 63 2,897 99 20,011
Clay 1,721 5 1,667 49 17,656
Cleburne 1,940 20 1,848 71 21,919
Craighead 13,055 67 12,814 173 115,413
Crittenden 5,853 35 5,721 95 40,664
Cross 1,916 5 1,862 49 16,074
Greene 5,999 29 5,895 74 46,774
Independence 3,709 16 3,573 120 40,473
Jackson 3,203 8 3,156 38 26,347
Lawrence 2,065 3 2,020 42 14,738
Mississippi 5,740 29 5,605 106 39,901
Poinsett 3,111 16 3,019 76 26,582
Randolph 2,049 6 1,996 47 19,358
St. Francis 3,501 19 3,441 41 30,110
Sharp 1,548 5 1,498 45 16,892
Stone 982 4 949 29 11,599
White 7,784 62 7,605 115 51,857
Woodruff 632 4 616 12 8,337

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

March 26 Updates and Stories:

March 25 Updates and Stories:

March 23 Updates and Stories:

March 22 Updates and Stories:

March 21 Updates and Stories:

March 20 Updates and Stories:

March 19 Updates and Stories:

March 18 Updates and Stories:

March 17 Updates and Stories:

March 16 Updates and Stories:

March 15 Updates and Stories:

March 14 Updates and Stories:

March 13 Updates and Stories:

March 12 Updates and Stories:

March 11 Updates and Stories:

March 10 Updates and Stories:

March 9 Updates and Stories:

Earlier Stories:

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

Copyright 2020 KAIT. All rights reserved.