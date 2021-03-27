“I feel lied to”: Jonesboro residents speak out on flooding issue

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The residents who live in a Jonesboro neighborhood have been asking the city for years to fix a ditch that runs behind several houses.
Samuel Taylor, a resident in the neighborhood, has been advocating for the city to take action for 15 years.
“The city has been promising us to fix this ditch and they haven’t,” Taylor said.
Taylor mentioned that every time it rains, the ditch causes flooding throughout the neighborhood.
“It’s in danger of washing all the fences into the ditches,” he said. “The water is eating at the property lines.”
However, Taylor and other neighbors have said that they have put little to no effort into solving the problem, only “kicking the can further down the road.”
They all said they “feel lied to”—after being told by their realtor that the neighborhood was not a flood zone before they purchased their homes.
Unfortunately, Taylor says that selling property in the neighborhood in moving would not be an effective solution because no one would buy it.
“You’re stuck,” said Taylor. “You’re stuck with a piece of property you’re paying over $100,000 for and it’s flooding.”
Region 8 News has reached out to the city, and they said that the best thing Taylor and the other neighbors can do is invest in flood insurance.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.