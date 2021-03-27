Lyon baseball sweeps Friday doubleheader with Williams Baptist

The Lyon College baseball team won the first two games of a four-game American Midwest Conference series at home against Williams Baptist by scores of 8-1 and 10-6 on Friday evening at Fred Wann Field.
The Scots improved to 9-11 (4-2 AMC), while WBU fell to 7-9 (3-2 AMC).
Game One: Lyon 8, WBU 1
Williams Baptist struck first with a run in the top of the first on a sacrifice fly by Brody Ninemire, but the Scots knotted up the score with a run of their own in the bottom half of the frame. After a lead-off double by Jordan Olivera, he later came around to score on an RBI-single by Joe Weatherford.
The Scots broke the game open up seven runs in the bottom of the fourth, including a grand slam by Weatherford.
The seven-run cushion was more than enough as Lex Meinderts tossed five scoreless frames after allowing a run in the first and struck out 11 Eagles in the process. Thomas Fletcher finished off the game with a scoreless inning of relief in the seventh.
Weatherford led the Scots offensively as he finished 2-for-3 with five RBI and one run scored.
Game Two: Lyon 10, WBU 6
The nightcap started out as a seesaw battle between the Scots and Eagles. WBU scored a pair of runs in the top of the first before the Scots plated a run in the bottom half of the inning on a solo home run by Haydn Finley.
After WBU put across two more runs in the top of the second, the Scots knotted the score at 4-4 with three runs in the bottom of the third. Tristan Buschow doubled to open up the frame before a walk by Olivera. Finley singled to load the bases before Weatherford drove in a run with a groundout. Alec White followed with a two-run single to tie the game at four.
The Scots overtook the lead with a run in the bottom of the fifth on an RBI-single by Weatherford before the Eagles found themselves ahead, 6-5, with a run in both the sixth and seventh innings.
Lyon responded with five runs on five hits in the bottom of the seventh and never relinquished their lead the rest of the way.
Aidan Pantoya earned the win on the mound as he allowed an unearned run in the top of the seventh in relief. Ethan Denney shut down the Eagles as he tossed two innings of scoreless relief while allowing just one hit.
Jake Michener and Finley provided the Scots with three hits each in the nightcap, while Weatherford, White, Buschow and Troy Strack all collected two hits each.
The Scots and Eagles will conclude their series tomorrow with a doubleheader beginning at noon at Fred Wann Field.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.