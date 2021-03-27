Man arrested after call to Walmart

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A trip to Walmart to check on a refund instead landed a man in jail on suspicion of felony drug and weapons charges, according to Jonesboro police.
Alan Lee Dobbins, 27, of Jonesboro was arrested Thursday evening after Jonesboro police went to Walmart at 1815 E. Highland Drive due to a disturbance with weapons.
According to a probable cause affidavit, officers spoke to someone in front of the store, who said she saw a man yelling and cursing because they would not refund his money on a product.
“As he was cursing and yelling, they could see the handle of a firearm sticking out of his pocket,” the affidavit noted.
Officers searched the store for Dobbins and found a black handgun in his right shorts pocket.
He was taken to the Craighead County jail, where officers also reportedly found meth on him.
Dobbins was arrested on suspicion of simultaneous possession of drugs and firearms and possession of meth or cocaine greater than two grams but less than ten grams.
A $150,000 bond was set Friday for Dobbins, who will be arraigned on April 29 in circuit court.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.