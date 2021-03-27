Newly reported Arkansas virus cases, active cases decline

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) - The number of newly reported coronavirus cases in Arkansas and the number of active cases have continued a recent decline.
The Arkansas Department of Health on Saturday reported 165 new cases, down from 184 on Friday. Data from Johns Hopkins University shows the rolling average of new daily cases during the past two weeks has fallen by by 107.3, or 34.6%.
The health department reports 2,032 active cases, those that do not include people who have recovered or died as a result of the virus, down from 2,061 on Friday.
There are a reported 5,590 deaths due to the virus, seven more than Friday.
