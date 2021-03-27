One killed, two injured in I-55 crash

A Southeast Texas woman was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police. (Source: Arkansas State Police)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 26, 2021 at 10:33 PM CDT - Updated March 26 at 10:33 PM

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southeast Texas woman was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Cindy S. Cline, 44, of Point Blank, Texas was a passenger in a 2013 Ford going north on I-55 around 2:30 a.m. March 26, when the crash happened.

ASP said a 2011 Mitsubishi was going north in the right-hand lane, while the Ford was going north in the left-hand lane.

The Ford was passing the Mitsubishi when the Mitsubishi veered across the centerline, striking the right side of a trailer being pulled by the Mitsubishi, ASP said.

From there, both vehicles went off the road into a nearby ditch, while the Ford jackknifed and overturned.

The people who were injured were taken to a Memphis hospital, ASP said.

The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.

