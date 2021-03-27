One killed, two injured in I-55 crash

MISSISSIPPI COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Southeast Texas woman was killed early Friday in a two-vehicle crash on I-55 in Mississippi County, according to the Arkansas State Police.
Cindy S. Cline, 44, of Point Blank, Texas was a passenger in a 2013 Ford going north on I-55 around 2:30 a.m. March 26, when the crash happened.
ASP said a 2011 Mitsubishi was going north in the right-hand lane, while the Ford was going north in the left-hand lane.
The Ford was passing the Mitsubishi when the Mitsubishi veered across the centerline, striking the right side of a trailer being pulled by the Mitsubishi, ASP said.
From there, both vehicles went off the road into a nearby ditch, while the Ford jackknifed and overturned.
The people who were injured were taken to a Memphis hospital, ASP said.
The weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the crash.
