Pursuit along Highway 63 keeps authorities busy Friday

BLACK ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - A two-county pursuit along Highway 63 Friday afternoon kept law enforcement busy Friday afternoon during rush-hour traffic.
Details were scarce, however, ASP Public Information Officer Bill Sadler said it involved a traffic stop with Black Rock police.
“Black Rock police initiated a traffic stop involving a vehicle reported by their officer to Arkansas State Police as speeding and no license displayed. The officer reported to state troopers the driver of the suspect vehicle refused to stop and was fleeing,” Sadler said.
The troopers were able to locate the vehicle, with a traffic stop later in Jonesboro.
No other details were available.
Region 8 News will have more details as they become available.
