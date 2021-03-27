Strong to Severe Storms Possible Through Saturday Evening

The chance of storms continues into the evening. Hail and wind are the main threats but can’t rule out a few tornado warnings. The best environment for tornados is along I-40 into Cross, Crittenden, Poinsett, and Mississippi County. Storms may linger into the first few hours of Sunday past midnight. Behind the rain comes cooler air. Temperatures will barely get out of the 60s on Sunday with windy conditions out of the north. We warm back into the 70s by Tuesday before even colder air arrives. By Thursday morning, we could wake up near freezing. A freeze and a frost are both possible Thursday and Friday mornings.