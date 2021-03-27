Tornado warnings issued for Mississippi, Poinsett, Crittenden, Cross counties until 6:30 p.m.

A tornado warning has been issued for Poinsett and Mississippi counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday (Source: KAIT-TV)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 27, 2021 at 5:55 PM CDT - Updated March 27 at 6:04 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of tornado warnings have been issued in the region for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.

One warning was issued for Mississippi and Poinsett counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday as storms began moving into the area.

A second warning was issued until 6:30 p.m. for Cross, Crittenden and Poinsett counties.

The storm first moved into the Tyronza area.

Areas to the east were warned to take cover.

A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for White, Woodruff and Jackson counties until 6:45 p.m.

Also, a flash flood warning was issued for Woodruff County until 8:55 p.m. Saturday.

