Tornado warnings issued for Mississippi, Poinsett, Crittenden, Cross counties until 6:30 p.m.

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A pair of tornado warnings have been issued in the region for 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
One warning was issued for Mississippi and Poinsett counties until 6:30 p.m. Saturday as storms began moving into the area.
A second warning was issued until 6:30 p.m. for Cross, Crittenden and Poinsett counties.
The storm first moved into the Tyronza area.
Areas to the east were warned to take cover.
A Severe Thunderstorm Warning was also issued for White, Woodruff and Jackson counties until 6:45 p.m.
Also, a flash flood warning was issued for Woodruff County until 8:55 p.m. Saturday.
