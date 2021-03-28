Arkansas State-Illinois State suspended Saturday

Press Release from Arkansas State Athletics
NORMAL, Ill. (3/27/21) – Persistent rainfall during Arkansas State’s baseball game at Illinois State forced the contest to be suspended in the bottom of the fourth inning Saturday at Duffy Bass Field.
Play will resume at Noon CT Sunday with A-State tied with the Redbirds at 2-all with no outs. Approximately 30 minutes after the conclusion of the second game of the series, the Red Wolves’ originally-scheduled Sunday outing versus ISU will begin.
Action was paused Saturday in the middle of the fourth after Jaylon Deshazier knotted up the score at 2-2 with a solo home run to center.
The radio broadcast of both games can be heard on 95.3 The Ticket, while game three of the series can be watched live on ESPN+.
