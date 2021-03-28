Arkansas women speak out against hate involving Asian Americans

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - After the shooting that left eight Asian women dead in Atlanta, it has left some women in Arkansas feeling angry, sad, and afraid.
Two Asian American women recently expressed their concerns and shared how you can be an advocate.
Lynette Hirsch says the best way you can help is to have conversations, educate yourself, and, most importantly, if you see something speak up.
Hirsch is a member of Hope Found NEA, an organization that aims to end human trafficking. She says there has been a heightened concern about racism within the Asian community this past year. Though racism is certainly not new, it has worsened since the Coronavirus pandemic because of the false association of the virus being an Asian disease.
She says that many people, like herself, are on edge because of hate crimes and says that the pandemic mixed with the already present dehumanization and sexualization of Asian women means it’s crucial for everyone to be an ally.
“That is racist. That, itself, is how racism is perpetuated within the Asian community. That we are sexualized, we’re called exotic, but it’s for the benefit of the other, not us,” said Hirsch.
Hirsch says that human trafficking is happening everywhere and to not think your community is immune. She references the early 2018 incident where the owner of the Kirin Restaurant was found guilty of human trafficking.
She says that if you see anything, say something.
Activist and Arkansan Susie Reece shares simple ways you can help.
“If you’re out, be aware that many of us in the Asian American Pacific Islander community are on edge. We are fearful. We are very scared. Show us kindness. And if you see anything, a situation escalating knowing that we are in danger, at least say, hey, that’s uncalled for. That language isn’t going to fly here,” said Reece.
For more on how you can be an advocate, click here.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.