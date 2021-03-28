Brookland bouncing back from tornado damage

BROOKLAND, Ark. (KAIT) - The city of Brookland is looking past the March 28, 2020 tornado.
Even though many places have been repaired, Mayor Kenneth Jones says some businesses are still trying to pick up the pieces.
“Between the two businesses and the farms, shops, and some of the homes on the east side of the tracks, we were probably somewhere around $20,000,000 in damage, if not more,” he said.
One business had to close its doors for good.
“Carter Cox Seed was so devastated that they just cleared their building and are not coming back to the current location,” said Jones.
But, just like Jonesboro, the community united to help each other.
While crews cleared debris, city leaders worked to make their city safer, including improvements to communication and traffic control.
“We were on our own for a little while,” said Jones. “With the OEM, county judge, sheriff’s department, we have a plan for that now.”
Fortunately, the city had recently built a storm shelter, which provided a safe place for more than 200 people.
Now, the city is looking to build a second shelter across the train tracks.
Mayor Jones often thinks back to that day and realizes it could have been much worse.
“To have that much damage, that much destruction, and not have no deaths is just a miracle,” he said. “Honestly, a miracle.”
