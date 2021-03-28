COVID-19 executive orders, Medicaid expansion, courthouse security on agenda this week at Capitol

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - It will be a very busy week at the state Capitol in Little Rock as lawmakers face a series of issues including COVID-19 executive orders, courthouse security and whether or not a college athlete should be compensated for their likeness.
The Arkansas Legislative Council will meet at 8 a.m. Monday at the Capitol to discuss a series of COVID-19 executive orders, including Gov. Asa Hutchinson’s request to extend the state’s public health emergency until March 31, as well as executive orders on telehealth, suspension of in-person witnessing and notarization of legal documents, access to healthcare resources and the protection of businesses from liability related to COVID-19.
The council is also scheduled to discuss the governor’s executive order to extend the state’s income tax filing deadline until May 17.
In a related issue, the House is scheduled to vote Monday on HB1521 to codify two executive orders to make sure healthcare professionals have the tools necessary to battle COVID-19.
The Arkansas Supreme Court agreed March 25 to hear a case filed by 18 lawmakers, challenging the governor’s ability to issue directives as part of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The case, Sullivan v. Romero, will be heard at 10 a.m., April 8 in Little Rock.
The House has several bills on its agenda this week, including several bills Monday.
On the agenda Monday is HB1563, sponsored by Rep. Jimmy Gazaway (R-Paragould).
The bill would set minimum standards for habitability in rental property in Arkansas, plus require things like hot and cold water, no pests and a working smoke alarm.
Also on the agenda Monday is HB1671, sponsored by House Speaker Matthew Shepherd (R-El Dorado).
The bill would allow college athletes in the state to be compensated for the use of their name, likeness and image. Several other states have passed similar laws.
The House is also expected to take up SB420, the Medicaid expansion bill, Monday.
The bill, sponsored by Sen. Missy Irvin (R-Mountain View) and Rep. Michelle Gray (R-Melbourne) would create a program called ARHOME. Officials have said it would help 300,000 low-income Arkansans with healthcare.
The Senate is scheduled to take up a bill Monday dealing with the Pine Tree Research Station.
The bill, SB447, sponsored by Sen. Ronald Caldwell (R-Wynne) is part of the Senate Budget Calendar.
There was controversy last year over the attempted sale of the station to a private entity by the University of Arkansas Division of Agriculture. Area hunters were upset over the attempted sale.
The Senate Education Committee is also expected to take up a similar bill, HB1694, on Monday.
The bill, sponsored by Rep. Steve Hollowell (R-Forrest City), would seek to preserve the research station.
The Senate is also scheduled to take up SB296, which would prohibit the videotaping or sharing photographs or video of residents in long-term care facilities without their consent to the Internet.
In the bill, sponsored by Sen. Gary Stubblefield (R-Branch) and Rep. Jon Eubanks (R-Paris), photographs, video or other information identifying a long-term care facility resident could also not be shared on a social media site or account without consent.
The House Judiciary Committee meets Tuesday and has a bill on its agenda dealing with court security.
HB1420, sponsored by Rep. Joshua Paul Bryant (R-Rogers), would allow the administrative judge in a circuit court or a district court judge responsible for a court facility to ask the state Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness for a review.
The review could include all courtrooms, courthouses, judges’ chambers and administrative offices that are part of the circuit or district court.
Once the review was done, the Director of Security and Emergency Preparedness would prepare a report showing any lack of security measures or areas where security may be present but insufficient.
The bill would also create a court security fee for every conviction on a felony, misdemeanor or a violation in circuit court or district court, but would not be more than $10 per conviction.
