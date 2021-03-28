Daily Report: Arkansas Dept. of Health monitoring COVID-19

A daily update on the coronavirus outbreak in Arkansas, as well as links to local and national stories, and tips on prevention and care.

COVID-19 is commonly known as coronavirus (Source: AP)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 9, 2020 at 7:42 AM CDT - Updated March 28 at 5:28 PM

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is monitoring the spread of COVID-19 daily.

As of 5:15 p.m., Sunday, March 28, according to the ADH website, there were:

  • 329,929 total cases of COVID-19 in Arkansas
    • 259,061 confirmed cases
    • 70,868 probable cases
  • 322,345 recoveries
  • 1,845 active cases
    • 1,330 confirmed active cases
    • 615 probable active cases
  • 5,595 total deaths
    • 4,465 deaths among confirmed cases
    • 1,130 deaths among probable cases
  • 171 currently hospitalized
    • 68 in ICU
    • 27 on ventilators
  • 3,361,824 people total have been tested
    • 9.1% positive PCR tests
    • 16.2% positive antigen tests
  • 3,018,932 people have tested negative

The counties with the highest new cases added as of Saturday, March 27:

  1. Benton: 27
  2. Pulaski: 26
  3. Washington: 16
  4. Hot Spring: 10
  5. Saline: 9

“We recognize Arkansans’ concerns about this illness, and we are committed to keeping the public informed with as much information as we have about the virus, while also protecting the privacy of individual patients,” the ADH stated in a March 2, 2020 news release.

Region 8 counties reporting positive cases of COVID-19 include:

County Total Active Recovered Deaths Negatives
Baxter 3,060 58 2,903 99 20,017
Clay 1,722 6 1,666 50 17,665
Cleburne 1,940 19 1,849 71 22,009
Craighead 13,061 69 12,817 174 115,508
Crittenden 5,855 36 5,722 95 40,702
Cross 1,916 5 1,862 49 16,077
Greene 5,999 28 5,896 74 46,816
Independence 3,709 14 3,575 120 40,472
Jackson 3,203 8 3,156 38 26,352
Lawrence 2,065 2 2,021 42 14,746
Mississippi 5,740 27 5,607 106 39,917
Poinsett 3,113 17 3,020 76 26,601
Randolph 2,053 10 1,996 47 19,374
St. Francis 3,501 18 3,442 41 30,136
Sharp 1,548 3 1,500 45 16,895
Stone 982 3 950 29 11,604
White 7,784 55 7,611 116 51,884
Woodruff 632 4 616 12 8,348

Nursing Homes: For the latest report on COVID-19 cases among Arkansas nursing home residents and staff, click here.

The ADH has released an interactive map of COVID-19′s spread throughout the state, including the number of cases, recoveries, and deaths by county.

It can also be viewed here.

For a national county-by-county interactive map, based on per capita COVID-19 cases, go here: https://bit.ly/COVIDpercapita »

For questions concerning the coronavirus, the ADH has established a call center staffed by health care providers.

Between the hours of 8 a.m. and 4:30 p.m., those with urgent and non-urgent questions should call 1-800-803-7847.

After 4:30 p.m., urgent calls needing an immediate response should call 501-661-2136.

[ ADH COVID-19 Dashboard ]

For the latest information from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on COVID-19, click here.

For the latest national and international coronavirus news, click here. »

