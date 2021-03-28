Jonesboro police respond to two crashes Sunday

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Jonesboro police have responded to the scene of two crashes in the north side of the city, according to the Jonesboro Police Department Desk Sergeant.
The first crash happened around 3:40 p.m. Sunday at Nettleton Avenue and Main Street. Jonesboro police say the crash involved two vehicles and that traffic was backed up.
Police are asking people to avoid the area if at all possible.
No injuries have been reported.
The second crash happened around 3:45 p.m. Sunday on East Johnson Avenue, near the Farrville curve.
Details about the crash are scarce, but police say it involved a two-vehicle crash.
However, police and emergency crews have responded to both scenes.
