One killed, two injured in Jackson Co. crash

JACKSON COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Tuckerman man was killed and two others were injured Saturday evening in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 17 in Jackson County, according to Arkansas State Police.
Chase L. Scudder, 23, of Tuckerman was a passenger in a 2008 Pontiac when the crash happened around 9:20 p.m. Saturday.
According to ASP, a 2012 Toyota, going north on Highway 17, swerved left across a centerline to avoid an unknown object in the traffic lane and continued north.
From there, the Pontiac swerved left across the centerline, responding to the Toyota and into the oncoming lane.
ASP said the Toyota then struck the Pontiac.
The drivers of the Toyota and the Pontiac were taken to a hospital in Searcy due to their injuries.
The weather was rainy and the road was wet at the time of the crash.
