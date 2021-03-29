JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Bradley Brewer is a graduate of Arkansas State University, and is originally from Benton, Arkansas.
Beginning his journalism career in high school, Brewer became the Arkansas Scholastic Press Association’s High School Print Newspaper Editor of the Year in 2017 for his time with Bryant High School’s student newspaper, “Prospective.”
During his time in college, Brewer wore many hats. He was the producer and host of ASU-TV shows like “Red Wolf Roundtable” and “Inside A-State Esports”, and he was the sports editor of A-State’s student newspaper “The Herald.”
Brewer is unsurprisingly a huge fan of sports, supporting teams like the NFL’s Carolina Panthers and the Tottenham Hotspur soccer club in London. You can also often find him playing video games like “Destiny 2” and listening to his electronic music.
Bradley would love to hear from you! Feel free to email him at Bradley.brewer@kait8.com if you have any story ideas or comments.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.