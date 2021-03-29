Jonesboro Tornado: One Year Anniversary Special

Tonight at 10:00 on Region 8 News

Jonesboro Tornado: One Year Anniversary Special
Sunday night at 10 on Region 8 News (Source: kait)
By Region 8 Newsdesk | March 28, 2021 at 8:27 PM CDT - Updated March 28 at 8:27 PM

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) -On Sunday, March 28 at 10 p.m., Region 8 News looks back at the first anniversary when an EF-3 tornado tore its way through Jonesboro.

The Region 8 News team spoke with survivors of the storm, along with city officials on what steps are being taken to continue to rebuild the city one year later.

You’ll hear from neighbors in subdivisions, along with employees in the Mall At Turtle Creek who described what they heard and witnessed in the aftermath of the storm.

You’ll also see video released by Jonesboro police, and hear from business owners as they move forward.

Here are the stories we’ll bring to you during the special:

