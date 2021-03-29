March 29: What you need to know

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - Good morning! It is Monday, March 29. Plan your day on Good Morning Region 8.
Weather Headlines
It was a frosty morning for some across Region 8 we will warm up nicely by this afternoon.
A strengthening high pressure keeps the rain away but creates some breezy conditions later today.
On Tuesday, showers and thunderstorms develop with a cold front.
Some rain will continue Wednesday morning, leading to a one inch rainfall.
Drier but much cooler weather moves in for the remainder of the week into the weekend.
News Headlines
Sunday marked the one-year anniversary of the March 28 tornado that tore through Northeast Arkansas. Region 8 News spoke with survivors and city officials about their struggles, and what comes next. Watch our entire special report.
Organizers of a weekend event hope cars and coffee will get local businesses back on the road to recovery.
A busy week ahead for Arkansas lawmakers as they tackle a series of issues, including COVID-19 executive orders and Medicaid expansion.
