Marked Tree School District to wear masks through end of school year

MARKED TREE, Ark. (KAIT) - The statewide mask mandate is expected to be lifted on March 31, but one school district is already planning to continue enforcing masks on campus.
Marked Tree School District Superintendent Matt Wright said in a YouTube video Sunday the district will continue following CDC and ADH guidelines when it comes to wearing masks.
Poinsett County has seen a significant drop in cases compared to January.
As of Monday, there are only 15 active cases in the county.
Wright said the district currently has no students in quarantine and no positive cases, and that can be attributed to what they’ve done so far.
“Masks, along with the other procedures that we’ve put in place, has worked to help keep our kids safe. As hard as it’s been on all of us, here we are y’all, we’re starting April, we’re three-fourths of the way through the school year,” said Wright.
Wright also said the school district hasn’t had a single flu case this year, attributing that to wearing masks as well.
Wright said keeping all of the safety procedures in place will also help keep the community safe.
Both school districts and businesses will be allowed to enforce their own mask rules when the statewide mandate is lifted.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.