880,000 more Missourians now eligible for vaccinations

O’FALLON, Mo. (AP) - An estimated 880,000 Missourians are now eligible to get a COVID-19 vaccination under Phase 2 of the state’s vaccine rollout plan.
The new phase that began Monday includes additional categories of essential workers, homeless people, faculty and staff at higher education institutions and “disproportionally affected populations” such as racial and ethnic minorities.
Data from the state’s COVID-19 dashboard shows that about 24.5% of Missourians have received at least one vaccination shot.
But Missouri continues to trail most of the country in the percentage of people vaccinated.
The CDC says 28.2% of Americans have received at least an initial dose nationwide.
