Stewart Park sees vandalism incident, cameras to be installed

WALNUT RIDGE, Ark. (KAIT) - Walnut Ridge city officials are looking for answers after a facility was closed at Stewart Park Monday morning, with what they say is a case of vandalism.
A restroom facility had just reopened after being closed for an extended period when multiple windows were smashed out.
Monday morning, officials found pieces of paper and plastic clogging the toilets, causing them to overflow.
The issue was resolved before noon Monday, but this isn’t the first time the park has dealt with vandalism.
“It’s an inconvenience,” Mayor Charles Snapp said. “It’s aggravating when people don’t care about what you have and the cost or the trouble that someone else has to go to.”
In 2015, picnic tables were thrown in a nearby pond and a fire pit was damaged.
Police Chief Jordan Cooksey said the department usually gets a call about once every other month about vandalism, and it’s something Mayor Snapp hopes is fixed soon.
“It does seem to have gotten worse in recent years,” Snapp said. “That’s why we’re in the process of installing the security cameras so we can keep it safe and monitor it.”
The park is in the process of installing 16 security cameras, a process that started in early March.
Snapp said the weather delayed the installations of the cameras, but they should be up before the end of the week.
Crews were out Monday installing hotspots to give the Walnut Ridge Police Department access to the cameras.
Cooksey said the security cameras will help the department tremendously in catching vandals, as they usually have little to no evidence and no witnesses to punish anyone when an incident does happen.
“Hopefully we’ll be able to find the culprits who are doing some of this, and put a stop to it,” Snapp said.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.