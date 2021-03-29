14-year-old nearly drowns after flipping kayak

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - A 14-year-old kayaker, who told police he could not swim, can thank three people for saving his life.
According to the initial incident report, the boy was kayaking at 4:43 p.m. Sunday, March 28, on Craighead Forest Lake, 614 Forest Park Dr., when his watercraft flipped over.
While Officer Bruce Wright was en route to the lake, three unidentified people entered the water to save the boy who reportedly could not swim.
“Upon arrival, I grabbed my medical bag and a rope and headed to the beach area located at Access One,” Wright stated in his report.
After the boy was pulled to shore, he reportedly told the officer he was “numb from the cold water.”
Wright wrapped the victim in a mylar blanket until an ambulance arrived and treated him on the scene.
“All the swimmers that took part in the rescue refused to be treated,” Wright said.
The officer did not identify the boy’s rescuers.
