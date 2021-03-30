Arkansas falls to Baylor 81-72 in Elite Eight

INDIANAPOLIS (KAIT) - The Razorback run in the 2021 NCAA Tournament ends in the Elite Eight.
Arkansas fell to Baylor 81-72 Monday night at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Bears opened the game on a 15-3 run and forced 15 turnovers en route to the victory. BU hit 8 of 15 three-pointers and shot 48.4%. Macio Teague led all scorers with 22 points.
Five Razorbacks were in double figures, JD Notae & Davonte Davis had 14 points each. Jalen Tate had 13, Moses Moody 11, Justin Smith 10. Jonesboro’s own Desi Sills came off the bench and filled up the box score. The JHS alum had 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal. It included a steal and a slam late in the 1st half.
The Hogs finish the season 25-7. Eric Musselman’s crew experienced their deepest March Madness run since 1995.
Copyright 2021 KAIT. All rights reserved.