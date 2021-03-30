Arkansas falls to Baylor 81-72 in Elite Eight

Five Razorbacks were in double figures, JD Notae & Davonte Davis had 14 points each. Jalen Tate had 13, Moses Moody 11, Justin Smith 10. Jonesboro’s own Desi Sills came off the bench and filled up the box score. The JHS alum had 2 points, 6 rebounds, 4 assists, and 1 steal. It included a steal and a slam late in the 1st half.